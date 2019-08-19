Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.73. 75,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,453. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

