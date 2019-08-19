Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Traverse Energy Ltd. (CVE:TVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

About Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL)

Traverse Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include the Coyote, Michichi, Turin, Duvernay shale, and Watts located in the province of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its proved plus probable reserves included 5,626 million cubic feet of natural gas and 1,289.6 thousands of barrels of oil and NGL.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Traverse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traverse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.