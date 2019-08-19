Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Vivian Yang Sells 1,263 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $312,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,803,192.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vivian Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.64, for a total transaction of $562,574.88.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Vivian Yang sold 4,668 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.44, for a total transaction of $1,150,381.92.

On Friday, June 14th, Vivian Yang sold 6,935 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.27, for a total value of $1,687,077.45.

On Thursday, June 6th, Vivian Yang sold 7,195 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,692,192.05.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $5.70 on Monday, reaching $242.92. 1,390,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.86 and its 200-day moving average is $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nomura upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trade Desk by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,529 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,761,000 after buying an additional 1,231,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,613,000 after buying an additional 937,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,449,000 after buying an additional 414,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 201,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

