Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $652.75

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $652.75 and traded as low as $581.00. Tracsis shares last traded at $582.50, with a volume of 15,937 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 641.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 652.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.38 million and a PE ratio of 24.69.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

