Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Acquired by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Townsquare Media worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 71.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,649. Townsquare Media Inc has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $110.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

