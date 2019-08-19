Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD) Stock Price Down 50%

Tinkerine Studios Ltd (CVE:TTD) shares traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 14,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

About Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufacture, and distribution of 3D printers and related accessories and parts in Canada, the United States, and APAC regions. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and science, technology, engineering, art, and math based educational content and training tools, as well as manufactures 3D printing materials.

