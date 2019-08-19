Tierion Price Tops $0.0327 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 3% against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $13.99 million and $995,100.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00265861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.01351080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00093718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

