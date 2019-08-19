The Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Up 1.3%

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 413.82 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 412.38 ($5.39), 53,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 76,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 414.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $2.93. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

