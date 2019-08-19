Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,545,415 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.8% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 145,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rudd International Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $125.09. The company had a trading volume of 87,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

