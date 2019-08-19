Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $14.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

