Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given a $8.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $11.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.04.

TEVA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.71. 16,969,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,230,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,159.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

