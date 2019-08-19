Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given a $8.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $11.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.04.
TEVA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.71. 16,969,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,230,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,159.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.