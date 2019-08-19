Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $22,017,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $13,439,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3,661.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $9,406,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,440 shares in the company, valued at $22,237,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,200 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

MRCY stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.42. 5,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,681. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

