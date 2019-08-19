Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.53% of S&W Seed worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SANW. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

SANW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.59.

S&W Seed Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

