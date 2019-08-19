Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,936 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. ValuEngine cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Standpoint Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.19.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 197,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,655. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO W Douglas Parker purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $1,404,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,843,955.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,928.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 99,000 shares of company stock worth $2,787,070 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.