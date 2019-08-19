Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,320 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 113,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 546.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 114,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 20.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,052. The company has a market cap of $182.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

