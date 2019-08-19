Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $16.16 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC on exchanges including B2BX, HitBTC, Huobi and Cobinhood. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00268148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.65 or 0.01333447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00093608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000428 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,095,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,043,607,702 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Sistemkoin, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, C2CX, UEX, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Kryptono, IDAX, TOPBTC, B2BX, ABCC, Kucoin, IDCM, Exmo, Iquant, CoinEx, BitMart, LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui, Bittrex, CoinBene, Kraken, BigONE, Bibox, BtcTurk, FCoin, Huobi, OOOBTC, Coinut, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, EXX, MBAex, OKEx, QBTC, Trade By Trade, CoinTiger, BTC-Alpha, Binance, Upbit, Instant Bitex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

