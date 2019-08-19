Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Down 20%

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) was down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 466,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 786% from the average daily volume of 52,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

