Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.56, 38,304 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,202,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on TELL. Gabelli began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Tellurian’s revenue was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tellurian by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tellurian by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 55,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

