Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63, approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TINLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

