Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 977 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 2.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,812,000 after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,694,000 after buying an additional 1,043,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,683,000 after buying an additional 1,497,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,229,000 after buying an additional 244,266 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,755,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.44. The company had a trading volume of 91,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,465. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.38 and a 200 day moving average of $158.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

