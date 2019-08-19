Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 513 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Loews by 182.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.22. 33,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,869. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $36,507.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $664,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $485,213.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock worth $1,108,669. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on L. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

