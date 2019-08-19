Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,508 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 565,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 432,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,447 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.75. 6,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.33.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

