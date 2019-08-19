Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 3,296 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after buying an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after buying an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $523,142,000 after buying an additional 627,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,190,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $483,486,000 after buying an additional 181,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,253,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,352,000 after buying an additional 148,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.10. 5,359,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800,960. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.