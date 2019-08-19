Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 331,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,327,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,634,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,905,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 37,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,956,896.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 104,160 shares of company stock worth $5,023,276. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 519,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

