Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Fastenal by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 184,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 236,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 966.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

FAST stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.60. 75,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

