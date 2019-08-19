Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 9,783 NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,783 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NIC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of NIC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NIC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other NIC news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NIC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. 5,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

