Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given a $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. 1,944,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $59.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,984,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,130,000 after purchasing an additional 646,776 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3,746.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

