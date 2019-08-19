Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) received a $33.00 price objective from Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,575,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darrell Cavens acquired 7,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $210,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,224 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 88.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 213,963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100,571 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 178.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 324,534 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 208,123 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 65.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $4,007,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.