Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 45.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 70,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 101,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

