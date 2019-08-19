TaaS Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $8.17 million and $818.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00262820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.01341274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00092772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000422 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

