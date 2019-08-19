T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 161,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 632.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $2.18 on Monday, reaching $109.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,211. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,649 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

