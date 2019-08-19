Synereo Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (AMP)

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Synereo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. Synereo has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $17,302.00 worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synereo has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00269372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.01326308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023765 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011609 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Synereo Token Profile

Synereo uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/HyperSpaceApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synereo’s official website is hyperspace.app . Synereo’s official message board is medium.com/the-hyperspace-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperSpace, previously Synereo, redefines content publishing and distribution with Blockchain-enabled solutions that efficiently underlie and support a decentralized attention economy.

HyperSpace, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 by Dor Konforty, a leading expert in decentralized organizational principles with over eight years of experience in the crypto/decentralization space. With offices in Tel-Aviv and San Francisco, our multidisciplinary team is comprised of experts in entrepreneurship, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and design – all working together to realize our vision: Creating a new content economy.”

Synereo Token Trading

Synereo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synereo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synereo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synereo using one of the exchanges listed above.

