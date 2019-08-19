Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYKE shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $22,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $8,507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $5,064,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 85.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 123,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 156,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,201. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.