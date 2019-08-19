Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $13.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. ValuEngine cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Switch from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.33. 1,237,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,124. Switch has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 27,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $353,769.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,505,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 473,716 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 1,314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 271,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 252,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $2,103,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

