Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.87

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.87 and traded as high as $49.80. Swisscom shares last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 8,100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

