Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.19

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.20. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 64,050 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

