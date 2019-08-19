SunTrust Banks Reiterates Positive Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

SunTrust Banks reissued their positive rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $210.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $205.00.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $174.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day moving average of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $424.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.