Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Sunora Foods Inc (CVE:SNF) fell 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 18,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 million and a PE ratio of 30.00.

Sunora Foods Company Profile (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

