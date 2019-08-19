Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.21. 287,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,912. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

