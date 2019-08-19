StrongHands Market Capitalization Hits $650,132.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $650,132.00 and approximately $929.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,074,447,123,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,314,215,950,233 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, STEX, CoinExchange, Graviex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.