Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $859,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Stria Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

