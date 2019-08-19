StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.
STNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on StoneCo and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $45.62.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
