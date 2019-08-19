Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Cap of $6.63 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00007914 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX and Poloniex. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $39,555.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,877.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.15 or 0.02962173 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001635 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00734132 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003838 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,701,581 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

