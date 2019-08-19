Stealth Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Stealth has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $7,338.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003516 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001029 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001596 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 32,953,236 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

