State Street (NYSE:STT) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

State Street (NYSE:STT) has been assigned a $55.00 price objective by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Shares of STT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. 3,243,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,025. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. State Street has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,745 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,726,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

