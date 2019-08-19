State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stake Boosted by Vilas Fund LP

Vilas Fund LP grew its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 3.0% of Vilas Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vilas Fund LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,745. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,118. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $90.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

