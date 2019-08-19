Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.08 ($0.03), 46,704 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 412,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.35.

Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

