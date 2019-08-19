SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last week, SRCOIN has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $151,262.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00268314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.01335616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093792 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000431 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.