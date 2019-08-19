Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.27 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002257 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $11,511.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026259 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011965 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.51 or 0.02264655 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017449 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

