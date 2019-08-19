Spectre.ai Utility Token Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $7,119.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.37 or 0.04735152 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000152 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000910 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

